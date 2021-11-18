UrduPoint.com

PTI Fulfill Its Promise By Giving Voting Rights To Overseas Pakistanis :Ali Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:15 PM

PTI fulfill its promise by giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis :Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has fulfilled its promise after giving voting right to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has fulfilled its promise after giving voting right to overseas Pakistanis.

Expats are the nation's asset and the government wanted to involve them in policy and decision-making, he added.

Talking to APP, he said it was historical day for entire nation especially to overseas Pakistanis as joint sitting of the Parliament passed bill on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)�and ensuring voting rights to over 9 million overseas Pakistanis.

"There remains no� more divides and differences, we will all vote for our leadership, irrespective of where we live," he said and congratulated the patriots (expats) who always remain a driving force behind the country's economy through their major contributions.

Commenting on the Electronic Voting Machines , he said PTI government strongly believes on holding of 'free, fair transparent' and credible elections in the country.

He said the use of EVM would help ensure holding rigging free polls in the country.

The passage of electoral reforms bill by the joint sitting of the parliament was not only a victory of government but also the people of Pakistan, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Vote Expats Capital Development Authority All Government Million

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat promises all possible facilities to ..

Raja Basharat promises all possible facilities to business community

2 minutes ago
 ANP pays tribute to late Senator, Haji Adeel

ANP pays tribute to late Senator, Haji Adeel

2 minutes ago
 PCAA launches app to facilitate public in reportin ..

PCAA launches app to facilitate public in reporting aviation sector related issu ..

2 minutes ago
 US Weekly Jobless Claims Little Changed Amid Recov ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims Little Changed Amid Recovery From COVID - Labor Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Four godowns sealed over hoarding of fertilizer

Four godowns sealed over hoarding of fertilizer

2 minutes ago
 Inaugural Sr World Hockey5s event tot take place i ..

Inaugural Sr World Hockey5s event tot take place in June next year

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.