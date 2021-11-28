UrduPoint.com

PTI Fulfilled Expats' Demand By Giving Them Vote Right: Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

PTI fulfilled expats' demand by giving them vote right: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation, led by Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

The CM told the delegation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had met a long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis by giving them right to vote in elections.

He said that the previous governments ignored the issue and hoodwinked Pakistanis living abroad with hollow slogans. He said that the opposition parties, by opposing the vote right to overseas Pakistanis, showed their double standards.

For the first time in the history of the country, the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had taken practical measures to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He termed overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of Pakistan and said that their role in strengthening the national economy could not be overlooked.

A comprehensive policy had been formulated to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis, said Usman Buzdar and added that the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab had been made a vibrant organisation.

The delegation members said that overseas Pakistanis considered the PTI government as their own. They thanked CM for redressing the problems of overseas Pakistanis. The delegation consisted of Syed Qamar Raza, Rana Abdul Sattar, Imran Khalil, Umar Ishaq and Imtiaz Ahmed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Vote Sunday Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

49 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

2 hours ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t ..

US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t exist now: American business ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.