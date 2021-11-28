PTI fulfilled expats' demand by giving them vote right: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation, led by Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

The CM told the delegation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had met a long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis by giving them right to vote in elections.

He said that the previous governments ignored the issue and hoodwinked Pakistanis living abroad with hollow slogans. He said that the opposition parties, by opposing the vote right to overseas Pakistanis, showed their double standards.

For the first time in the history of the country, the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had taken practical measures to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He termed overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of Pakistan and said that their role in strengthening the national economy could not be overlooked.

A comprehensive policy had been formulated to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis, said Usman Buzdar and added that the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab had been made a vibrant organisation.

The delegation members said that overseas Pakistanis considered the PTI government as their own. They thanked CM for redressing the problems of overseas Pakistanis. The delegation consisted of Syed Qamar Raza, Rana Abdul Sattar, Imran Khalil, Umar Ishaq and Imtiaz Ahmed.