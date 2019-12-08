PTI fulfilling promises made with masses: Mian Aslam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Sunday that PTI government would not let down Pakistanis who mandated PTI in the general election by fulfilling all promises made with them.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating various developmental schemes in his constituency here, he said that those seeking relief from courts on the pretext of ailment to flee to London, should keep in mind that their nefarious designs could not be achieved.

Responding to queries, the provincial minister said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif submitted a petition in the court for going abroad and the government as usual would accept the court's verdict. The people also came to know that what fugitives and looters of Pakistan were thinking of the nation and Pakistan as when the country's institutions held such looters accountable, they flee from the country on various pretexts. The family of Shahbaz Sharif, Einstein of corruption, had established 32 companies to launder the looted public money and one of their companies reportedly laundered Rs 40 to 50 billion, he lamented and added that the way former rulers played havoc with Pakistan and its institutions for consecutive 40 years could hardly be done by an enemy.

He said the past rulers, who had been making tall claims of turning Lahore into Paris, delivered nothing as dilapidated condition of roads spoke volumes of their so-called good performance and governance, however, PTI government was endeavoring to overcome masses problems, besides providing them relief expeditiously.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that parliamentary parties would decide about appointment of Election Commissioner and members of Election Commission, asserting that credible Names had been brought forth by the government and the Opposition, and hopefully, parliamentary committee would soon settle the matter.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that country's economy was now improving and exports recorded 35 percent increase due to viable policies of the present government. He said, Punjab was the only province where 20kg flour bag was soled at Rs 808, sugar at Rs 70 per kg and Ghee at Rs 140 to Rs 180 per kg.