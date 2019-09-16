PTI fulfills another promise by extending telecom broadband service in erstwhile Fata: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):Adviser to the Chief Minister KP on Merged Areas and Spokesperson to KP Government Ajmal Khan Wazir said the government had fulfilled its promise of extending telecom broadband service in South Waziristan tribal district. He was addressing the contract signing ceremony of a telecom broadband service in South Waziristan arranged here.� Federal Minister for InformationTechnology and Telecom Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Special Assistant to CM KP on IT Kamran Bangash were also present in the event.

He thanked the federal minister, Signals Corps Brigadier Shahid, Jazz and Chief Cooperate and enterprise officer of Universal Fund for initiating the broadband and cellular service at North and South Waziristan.

He informed that ninety million dollars had been allocated for this project to facilitate 0.64 million of population. He furthered that erstwhile FATA had been the center of attention for prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

He announced that PM Imran Khan was the only PM who himself had traveled to all districts of FATA and had a dedicated plan to upgrade the existing infrastructure.

The adviser to the CM added that with launch of broadband service, thousands of youth would get access to job opportunities while overseas Pakistanis would also be connected with theirfamilies.