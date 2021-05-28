PTI fulfills its election promises: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had fulfilled its election promises by undertaking a gigantic development program particularly for the neglected areas of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had fulfilled its election promises by undertaking a gigantic development program particularly for the neglected areas of the city.

Inaugurating a dispensary, park and new classrooms in a local school of Ahmad Nagar, he mentioned his previous visit to this area and said that City Council No.82 was badly neglected by the previous government. There were neither schools nor public parks while the people were living in miserable condition without any basic amenities, he added.

He said that he decided to provide basic amenities and bring deprived area at par with People's Colony.

He announced that a technical college would be established in Ahmad Nagar while the residents of this area would also get inexpensive residences under Naya Pakistan Program.

"We will also encourage youth of this area to get loans up to Rs.2 million and start their own work instead of running after the jobs," he added.

He told that dispensary in this area had been established with Rs.3.6 million while Rs.4.2 million had been spent on setting up Public Park.

A large number of area people including notables were also present on the occasion.