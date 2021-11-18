UrduPoint.com

PTI fulfills its promise of making electoral process transparent: Saleem Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Saleem Rehman Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fulfilled the promise of making electoral process transparent.

Talking to APP, he said the passage of Electoral Reforms Bill would eliminate controversies about the election results in the future.

Felicitating the nine million overseas Pakistanis on getting the right to vote in the elections, he said that the PTI government had fulfilled its promise of ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

It's a historic legislation passed in the joint session of the parliament, he said adding, the long-standing demand of the overseas Pakistanis had been fulfilled.

PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled another important promise made in its manifesto, he said.

The MNA further said that the passage of the bills related to the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and grant of right to vote to overseas Pakistanis had proved once again that PTI was the largest party of the country.

He said, the joint setting of the parliament had passed unprecedented legislation and passed the bills linked with the basic rights of the citizens. PTI had laid a foundation of free, fair and transparent elections, he added.

The MNA said that the people had welcomed the Electoral Reforms Bill passed by the Parliament as this is another step of the incumbent government towards transparency in the electoral system.

This would end the chances of rigging in the election process, he added.

Saleem Rehman said in the past, every political party used to accuse the other party of rigging, but now with the use of EVMs, this would not happen and more transparency would come in the electoral system.

