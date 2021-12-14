UrduPoint.com

PTI Fulfills Its Promise:Yasmeen Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said the incumbent government has fulfilled its promise of distributing health cards across the province to facilitate the poor segment of the society.

Through 'Sehat Insaf Cards' every family would get up to one million rupees health coverage annually which was a comprehensive coverage facility, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said," funding limit is one million but the government would also support in case of exceeding the limit.

She said the government has distributed 8.5 million health card across the province so far including 5.2 million to those families which were living under the poverty line in different districts and 3.3 million to others families.

Provincial minister said the government would complete its task to provide health cards to 30 million families in next three months who could get facility of health insurance at different designated hospital in the province.

