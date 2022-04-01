UrduPoint.com

PTI Fulfills Promise Of Power Devolution To Grassroots Level: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Friday congratulated the provincial government and people on the peaceful completion of Local Government election process saying the promise of power devolution on grassroots level has been fulfilled by the incumbent government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Friday congratulated the provincial government and people on the peaceful completion of Local Government election process saying the promise of power devolution on grassroots level has been fulfilled by the incumbent government.

In his message, the Governor said for the first time local government elections were held in tribal districts adding the people of tribal districts showed keen interest and enthusiasm in local government elections.

He said the issues of people would now be resolved easily on union council level. The Governor hoped that the elected representatives would do their best to resolve issues of their areas in the best manner.

