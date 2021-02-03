UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Fully Prepared For AJK Elections

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:58 PM

PTI fully prepared for AJK elections

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Niazi has said that PTI has finalized its strategy for forthcoming elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Niazi has said that PTI has finalized its strategy for forthcoming elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Talking to reporters here, he said that prominent politicians have joined PTI, adding that there would be more announcements of joining from PPP and PML-N.

He said that only politicians with good reputation would be welcomed in PTI as per the set criteria.

Chief Organizer said that the people of AJK had full confidence in PTI's manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan's revolutionary leadership.

Speaking about Senate elections, he said that PTI constituted a parliamentary board in connection with selection of candidates for the Senate elections.

He said that PTI making all out efforts for fair and transparent Senate elections, adding that PTI was serious in changing the procedure of Senate polls to ensure transparency but Opposition was opposing it.

He said that nation would better understand that who wants fair elections and who want to continue corruption culture.

Chief Organizer said that PTI was near completion of the re-organization of the the party at grass root level. He said that PTI would be fully prepared before the local bodies elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

PHA suspends two officials for negligence over scu ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Registers 16,474 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Frontline health workers, first to get corona vacc ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan judge shot dead in Jalalabad ambush

3 minutes ago

Leaving UK Could Cost Scotland's Economy at Least ..

9 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish slightly higher

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.