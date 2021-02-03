PTI fully prepared for AJK elections

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Niazi has said that PTI has finalized its strategy for forthcoming elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Niazi has said that PTI has finalized its strategy for forthcoming elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Talking to reporters here, he said that prominent politicians have joined PTI, adding that there would be more announcements of joining from PPP and PML-N.

He said that only politicians with good reputation would be welcomed in PTI as per the set criteria.

Chief Organizer said that the people of AJK had full confidence in PTI's manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan's revolutionary leadership.

Speaking about Senate elections, he said that PTI constituted a parliamentary board in connection with selection of candidates for the Senate elections.

He said that PTI making all out efforts for fair and transparent Senate elections, adding that PTI was serious in changing the procedure of Senate polls to ensure transparency but Opposition was opposing it.

He said that nation would better understand that who wants fair elections and who want to continue corruption culture.

Chief Organizer said that PTI was near completion of the re-organization of the the party at grass root level. He said that PTI would be fully prepared before the local bodies elections.