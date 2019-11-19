UrduPoint.com
PTI Funeral Procession Will Come Out From Tribal Districts In Next General Election: JUI-F

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:01 PM

PTI funeral procession will come out from tribal districts in next general election: JUI-F

Former senator, JUI-F central leader Maulana Saleh Shah has said while lambasting PIT the incompetence of the incumbent government has become exposed to all the world

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Former senator, JUI-F central leader Maulana Saleh Shah has said while lambasting PIT the incompetence of the incumbent government has become exposed to all the world.Talking to Online here Tuesday he said time has come people from all segments of society should stand up against the government.The sitting government inefficiency is evident from this fact that it has failed in reining in the prices of tomato what to speak of steering the country out of crisis, he held.He underlined that not only MNAs, MPAs, Senators and Members of provincial assemblies of PTI are incompetent and inefficient but the incompetence of the forces which matter and are supporting PTI government has become exposed as well.He remarked " Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has made false promises with the people of tribal districts because system of life has gone paralyzed in tribal districts.

He observed that Imran Khan made promises repeatedly that one billion rupees will be spent every year for the uplift of tribal areas so that the financial plight of the people could im0prove.

But PTI government has neither undertaken any development projects nor signs of change are visible on the soil of these tribal districts."I say with full belief that in next election funeral procession will be taken out from tribal districts", he stated.About growing rapport with India, former senator said Indian citizenship should be given to Imran Khan so that people of Pakistan could get rid of this incompetent person.

