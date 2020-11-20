UrduPoint.com
PTI Gains Strong Position To Form Govt In Gilgit Baltistan

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

PTI gains strong position to form govt in Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has gained a strong position to form government in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) as five independent winners joined the party.

Five independent winners from Baltistan Division and district Nagir who joined Pakista Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) included Wazir Muhammad Saleem (Skardu-3) and Raja Nasir Ali Khan (Skardu-4), Mushtaq Hussain (Ghanche-1), Abdul Hameed (Ghanche-2) and Javaid Manwa from district Nagir.

The winners called on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Niyazee.

Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Niyazee said PTI will form a very strong government in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said winners joined Prime Minister Imran Khan team as their constitutional right for progress and prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said PTI determined to end deprivation of Gilgit Baltistan, adding that with PTI government new era would start in GB. He said for the first time peaceful andtransparent elections were held in GB.

