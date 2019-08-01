UrduPoint.com
PTI Gathering Held In Italy:Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:04 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani Thursday said people from different political entities have assembled at one platform which was testimony to the fact that all were united

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani Thursday said people from different political entities have assembled at one platform which was testimony to the fact that all were united.

He said "we have to move forward with the same passion for the uplift of our country".

He said this while addressing a public gathering arranged by PTI in Italy.

"Pakistan gives us identity and status all over the world and we have to maintain this position with our positive efforts", he said.

He said "Today, we are in Italy and if we study how this country made such progress we would learn that they showed unison, promoted education and worked together for the progress of their land".

Ghani stressed that "we have to work with commitment and honesty so that the other people remember us in good words".

He commended the role of administration for arranging such a gathering in Italy and thanked all the participants.

