PTI gave people nothing except hollow slogans: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that the previous PTI government did nothing for the welfare of masses during the four years in the government.

Addressing a workers convention in NA-72, he said that the PTI government ruined institutions and created numerous challenges for the country due to its worst governance and corrupt practices.

Despite taking record foreign loans, no development work was carried out by the PTI anywhere in the country.

He said current economic situation was a result of PTI's poor policies while the deal signed by them with IMF was also not fulfilled as per terms.

The incompetent government of PTI gave nothing to the people except hollow slogans, he added.

He said the incumbent federal government, led by the PML-N had been taking tough decisions to save the economy. The PML-N was paying a huge political price by taking such unpopular decisions in larger national interest.

Ahsan Iqbal said the federal government was restoring confidence of international organisations on Pakistan and it will bring back economic prosperity.

The minister said that the recent floods have played havoc in many areas of the country and the flood victims were looking for assistance from their brethren but in such testing times, PTI was staging political gatherings for personal objectives.