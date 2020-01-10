PTI GB delegation visits PTI-AJK office: Discusses Kashmir situation, matters of common interests:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) : Jan 09 (APP):Top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Gilgit / Baltistan and the PTI AJK chapter discussed the current Kashmir and regional situation besides matters of common interests when a visiting high-level delegation of the PTI (GB), led by the party's senior vice-president Shah Nasir visited the office of the secretary general PTI- AJK chapter Raja Musadiq Khan on Thursday.

The meeting held at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu Kashmir, was also attended by Additional Secretary General Raja Mansoor Khan, Deputy Secretary General Sardar Murtaza Ali, Sardar Mohammad Israel Qazi, Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi, Secretary Information Irshad Mahmud and the Colonel. (R) Muhammad Zamir.

During the meeting discussions were held on a wide range of issues including the worsening political and human rights situation in Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir, India's unprovoked shelling on LoC and Modi led fascist regime's threats of attacks on AJK and Gilgit Baltistan. More over threadbare discussions were held on the up-coming elections to be held in Gilgit-Baltistan this year. Speaking on the occasion Shah Nasir said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were ready to respond to India's threats.

The duo also expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the development and prosperity of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

They expressed the hope that soon there will be a PTI government in both the regions, which they said would work for the speedy progress and socio economic development of the regions besides holding the corrupt and incompetent political mafia accountable for the crimes they committed over past seventy years.

"People of both regions face same problems, so we need to use each other's experiences and expertise to help each other," Raja Musadiq Khan said adding that the PTI-AJK chapter will extend its full support and support to all fronts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Welcoming the delegation of Gilgit-Baltistan the Additional General Secretary PTI-AJK Raja Mansoor Khan said, "The doors of our hearts are open to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan at all times".

Former Member of Parliament Ms. Amina Ansari called on the leadership of the two parties to continue consultation and sharing of common interests, saying that PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan will be able to establish government in the next six to seven months.

Deputy Secretary General Sabir Hussain said that he was deeply concerned about the Indian state terrorism and oppression in Kashmir.

Other members of the delegation included Vice President Amjad Zaidi, Senior Leader Dr. Muhammad Zaman, Senior Leader Atiqullah, and Finance Secretary Professor Ajmal Hussain.