PTI, GDA, MQM-P To Jointly Contest Next Elections In Sindh: Arbab Rahim

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

PTI, GDA, MQM-P to jointly contest next elections in Sindh: Arbab Rahim

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Arbab Ghulam Rahim Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), GDA and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) would contest the next general elections jointly against the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh.

Speaking at a public meeting of Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan here at the Circuit House, Arbab Rahim said Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had started anti-Pakistan activities as evident from its public meeting in Quetta where where the slogan of 'Azad Balochistan' was raised.    He said the PPP leadership had destroyed Sindh by committing widespread corruption during their government for consecutive 12 years.

    Arbab said when he was the chief minister of Sindh, unprecedented development work was initiated in the province, which had gone waste due to the PPP policies.    He said Omar Ayub Khan belonged to the family of General Ayub Khan and Gohar Ayub, who had rendered services for the development of Pakistan.    He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had accepted his proposal of federal ministers' visits to Sindh. He expressed the hope that PTI and allied parties would give a tough time to the PPP-led government in Sindh.    He alleged that the HESCO officers, who were misbehaving with the consumers and political workers as they were appointed during their tenure of PPP.

