PTI gets permission to hold public gathering in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has given permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public gathering at Parade Ground here for one day only (July 2nd 2022) subject to some conditions.

According to a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by ICT administration on Thursday the PTI President Central Secretariat Ali Nawaz Awan had submitted an undertaking with regard to the terms and condition to be followed by him as well as the organizers of the public gathering.

Awan had written a letter to Islamabad administration on June 29, 2022 seeking permission to hold public meeting in the Federal capital upon the required terms and conditions.

The NOC says "The gathering should not block the Islamabad expressway at any cost owing to any reason whatsoever, since this is a main artery of the the city including providing access to airport and north bound as well as west bound motorways" "The gathering shall end at 1200 midnight (night between 2nd & 3rd July 2022). It will be our (organizer's) duty to ensure the dispersal after the closing event." "No object of lethal or non-lethal force including batons of any size would be wielded by any participants of the gathering nor any participant shall indulge in violence or clashes.

In case of any such incidence of clashes/ 'violence the organizers shall be held responsible." "This permission is for public gathering and permission for sit-in is not granted. Organizers are bound to ensure that the participants do not spend the night or subsequent nights there and are dispersed peacefully." "No damage shall be caused to public or private property and in case of any such damage the organizer will be responsible." "The organizers shall take responsibility that the participants shall not illegally move beyond the identified boundary of the venue, any violation of this and resultant consequences shall be the responsibility of the organizer." "Anti state ideology, anti -religious or anti ideology of Pakistan slogans or speeches shall not be made effigy/flag of any political or religious party shall not be burnt.""It is reiterated that section 144 is imposed on gathering of persons in the 01 kilometer radius of Red Zone and you will ensure that no participants enters there."