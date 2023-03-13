UrduPoint.com

PTI Gets Permission To Take Out Rally In Lahore Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2023 | 12:42 PM

PTI gets permission to take out rally in Lahore today

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will lead the rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on secured permission to hold rally in the provincial capital on Monday (today).

The local administration granted permission after meeting with the PTI leadership on late Sunday night.

The PTI will take out rally today at 2pm from Zaman Park to Data Darbar while Imran Khan will lead it.

All the schools and markets falling on the route of the rally have been closed due to security reasons.

The sources claimed that the meeting was held at the direction of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

They said that the PTI’s leadership submitted an affidavit, assuring the city’s administration of its full cooperation with them, the police and the security officials.

The former ruling party also gave assurance that it would comply with the concerned law about the usage of the sound system.

The PTI, they said, also agreed that it would not hold speeches against the state institutions and judiciary during the rally.

According to the affidavit, the PTI would be responsible if public property is demaged during the rally.

Imran Khan had earlier postponed his election rally after the interim government refused to lift Section 144.

This would be the first rally that Khan would lead in more than four months as he was mobilising the party from his Zaman Park residence in Punjab's capital.

The PTI chief had been at home as he was "recovering" from an injury he sustained last year.

Khan was shot in the legs on November 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government into announcing an early election — but it was cut short in Rawalpindi.

The general elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held on April 30, while the date for the polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is yet to be announced as Governor Ghulam Ali has not made a decision yet.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief, earlier today claimed that Section 144 was imposed "illegally solely on PTI election campaign" despite other public activities ongoing in Lahore.

Imran said that only Zaman Park was surrounded by containers & heavy police contingent. Clearly, like 8 March, Punjab CM & police want to provoke clashes to file more sham FIRs against PTI leadership and workers and to use as pretext for postponing elections," the former prime minister added.

The PTI chairman questioned how Section 144 can be imposed in the provincial capital despite the announcement of the election schedule.

"I AM TELLING ALL PTI WORKERS NOT TO FALL INTO THIS TRAP. Hence we have postponed rally till tomorrow," Khan had added.

