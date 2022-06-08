PTI given nothing but economic misery to country: Imran Goraya

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had given nothing but economic misery to the country in the last three and half years

In a statement issued here, Imran Goraya said that the real agenda of Imran Khan and the PTI was to promote the politics of siege, adding that Imran Khan wanted to increase the problems of the nation by spreading chaos in the country.

He said that the nation was suffering from the incompetence of the PTI government, adding that PTI brought the country's economy to the brink of collapse.

He said that Imran Khan showed false dreams of jobs to the youth and showed dreams of providing houses to the homeless but neither the youth got jobs nor the homeless got houses.

Imran Goraya further said that the nation was fed up with the negative politics of Imran Khan and the reality of false promises of PTI to the people had come to light. "Conscious people will never be fooled by PTI and Imran Khan again," concluded Goraya.