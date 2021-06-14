PTI gives maximum relief to people in Pb budget: Augustine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the agenda of the PTI government was to provide maximum relief to the common man and hopefully provincial budget for the financial year 2021-22 will set a new record

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the agenda of the PTI government was to provide maximum relief to the common man and hopefully provincial budget for the financial year 2021-22 will set a new record.

He congratulated the nation on presenting a people friendly budget by the Punjab government led by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar.

In his statement on Monday, he said that tax relief of more than Rs 50 billion had been given in budget whereas unfortunately in the past South Punjab was always neglected adding that but PTI had given special importance to South Punjab from day one. He said in the budget various development projects for the South Punjab were being included.

The provincial minister added that the largest budget in the history of the province had been set Rs 2,500 million for human rights and religious minorities.

He said that Punjab government had allocated sufficient amount for the areas of religious minority population, including Yuhanabad Lahore, Warispura Faisalabad and Kanjoo Mohalla Rahim Yar Khan etc.

The Development Model Locality scheme had been specially included for the drainage, construction and repair of roads with the allocation of Rs 400 million. Similarly, in the recent budget, steps were being taken for the promotion of religious tourism and more than Rs. 02 billion had been allocated for it. Rs 50 million had been allocated for scholarships for the religious minorities talented and deserving students.