UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Gives Maximum Relief To People In Pb Budget: Augustine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:55 PM

PTI gives maximum relief to people in Pb budget: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the agenda of the PTI government was to provide maximum relief to the common man and hopefully provincial budget for the financial year 2021-22 will set a new record

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that the agenda of the PTI government was to provide maximum relief to the common man and hopefully provincial budget for the financial year 2021-22 will set a new record.

He congratulated the nation on presenting a people friendly budget by the Punjab government led by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar.

In his statement on Monday, he said that tax relief of more than Rs 50 billion had been given in budget whereas unfortunately in the past South Punjab was always neglected adding that but PTI had given special importance to South Punjab from day one. He said in the budget various development projects for the South Punjab were being included.

The provincial minister added that the largest budget in the history of the province had been set Rs 2,500 million for human rights and religious minorities.

He said that Punjab government had allocated sufficient amount for the areas of religious minority population, including Yuhanabad Lahore, Warispura Faisalabad and Kanjoo Mohalla Rahim Yar Khan etc.

The Development Model Locality scheme had been specially included for the drainage, construction and repair of roads with the allocation of Rs 400 million. Similarly, in the recent budget, steps were being taken for the promotion of religious tourism and more than Rs. 02 billion had been allocated for it. Rs 50 million had been allocated for scholarships for the religious minorities talented and deserving students.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Budget Man Rahim Yar Khan From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

31 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

1 hour ago

UAE launches second phase of vaccination programme ..

1 hour ago

Govt taking all possible measures to improve livin ..

9 seconds ago

New collaborative effort to prepare Emirati youth ..

2 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.