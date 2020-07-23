PTI got public mandate for accountability of former corrupt govts: Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has said the leaders of both the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N will be held responsible for their corruption during their previous governments. In a statement here Thursday Qureshi said the people of Pakistan gave PTI the mandate for the sake of accountability. "As the grip of accountability further tightens, the leadership of the two parties has upped the ante of attacks on the PTI's government," he observed.

He said the public knew how the leaders of the two parties plundered the national exchequer and laundered that money to the banks in US, UK, UAE and Switzerland. "These political parties and their leaders are responsible for the inflation which exists today," Qureshi alleged and asserted that until the looted wealth of the nation stashed in the foreign banks was not returned the country could not make progress. He alleged that the PPP' Sindh government even embezzled the public funds utilized under the heads of combating the COVID-19 and locusts.