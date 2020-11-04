PTI gov puts country on path to prosperity: Faiz Ullah Kamoka

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, & Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had put the country on the right path to progress, prosperity and development.

Addressing a meeting of party workers here at Makoana, he felicitated the government over the announcement about power relief package for the industrial sector and said the PTI government had fulfilled another promise of reducing cost of doing business.

He said the incumbent government, soon after coming to power, had tried to increase exports but the industrial sector was facing problems due to high cost of electricity as the previous governments signed power generation contracts were expensive.

He said the package would increase exports and boost the higher manufacturing capacity of domestic industries.

"The government is taking every step for the betterment of the country", he said adding the PTI never indulged in politics of personal interest nor would ever do so in future.

He said the government had turned the direction of resources towards the betterment of backward areas. Now development projects had been designed keeping in view the genuine needs of people, he added.

He said people were fully aware and know that opposition movement was only meant forgetting NRO but the accountability process would continue.