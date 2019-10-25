- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PTI government accepts Lahore High Court verdict of granting bail to Nawaz Sharif: Faisal Javed
PTI Government Accepts Lahore High Court Verdict Of Granting Bail To Nawaz Sharif: Faisal Javed
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:42 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said the incumbent government(PTI) had accepted the verdict of Lahore High Court for granting bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry sugar mill case
Talking to private news a channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had always honored decisions of the courts while the opposition always rejecting the verdicts of courts, he added.
He said PTI government provided best medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif .