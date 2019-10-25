PTI government accepts Lahore High Court verdict of granting bail to Nawaz Sharif: Faisal Javed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said the incumbent government PTI ) had accepted the verdict of Lahore High Court for granting bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry sugar mill case.

Talking to private news a channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had always honored decisions of the courts while the opposition always rejecting the verdicts of courts, he added.

He said PTI government provided best medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif .