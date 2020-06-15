PTI government accords high priority to development of Sindh: Haleem Adil

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Monday said that PTI government accords high priority to development of Sindh and would ensure more funds for the provision of better healthcare and education facilities in Sindh.

Prime Minister was highly focused on the problems of Sindh, which were ignored by PPP government and he was personally monitoring the situation of Sindh after coronavirus, Haleem Adil said this while talking to a private news channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, since the outbreak of COVID-19, was taking the nation on board in every decision and requesting the nation to adopt preventive measures in order to avoid from this pandemic, he said, adding that Pakistan cannot afford the lockdown policy for a long time.

While criticising the PPP government in Sindh he said that Sindh government instead of resolving the people problems, the PPP leaders were busy in criticising the Federal budget 2020-21.

He believe that the government gives the best budget in the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Sindh government has created a scare among the masses about the pandemic, instead of taking effective measures to tackle it," he said.

He said federal government has given more aid to Sindh than any other province.

He said relief material has already been provided to all government hospitals of Sindh. He said after NFC Award and the 18th amendments provincial governments have more powers.