PTI Government Adopting Renewable Sources Of Energy: Minister Energy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik met with parliamentarians, Deans, and other Principal Officers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at the Vice-Chancellor's Office on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik met with parliamentarians, Deans, and other Principal Officers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at the Vice-Chancellor's Office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the PTI government was committed to adopting renewable sources of energy and getting rid of costly and less environment-friendly coal and fuel power generating plants.

He said that all government buildings are being converted to solar energy.

He appreciated the efforts of Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob who made the 2.5 MW Solar Park of the university operational in record time. He said that the government was focusing on the uplift of South Punjab.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob briefed Provincial Minister about thesolar power project and the university's future plans. Later, the minister was given a drive-through tour of the university.

