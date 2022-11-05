PTI government bankrupted KP during its nine-year rule: Murtaza Abbassi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday said the PTI that had been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past nine years did not give anything to the people of the province except disappointments

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday said the PTI that had been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past nine years did not give anything to the people of the province except disappointments.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in Tanakki village of Union Council Langra. Member KP assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Naloth also accompanied him.

The minister further said the PTI-led government defaulted on the province and they wre even unable to pay the salaries of the government employees.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the collation political parties were trying their absolute best to bring the country back on track to financial prosperity, but Imran Khan was destroying the stability of the country with his long march and other ill-intentioned acts.

The minister advised the youth not to follow such a person who not only was sabotaging the economy of the country, but also hurling accusation on our proud forces shamelessly just for the sake of his power-lust.

Murtaza Abbassi also announced a grant of Rs 20 million for the developmental scheme in the Tanakki village. Khawaja Muhammad and the people of the area thanked both leaders.

On the occasion, candidate convener Tehsil Council Haveliyan Naeem Khan, Chairman VC Langrah Haseeb Tanoli, Chairman VC Malikan Abra Khan, Chairman VC Shahriar Naeem, Chairman VC Javed Khan, Akmal Abbasi, Sajjad Awan and others were also present.