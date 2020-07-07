UrduPoint.com
PTI Government Believes In Bringing Facts In Knowledge Of Masses: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:48 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government believed in bringing facts in the knowledge of people of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government believed in bringing facts in the knowledge of people of the country.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, he said that Ali Haider Zaidi had also knocked the door of the court for release of Joint Investigation Team reports of Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai and Baldia factory fire tragedy . He said that Ali Zaidi also raised the matter in the National Assembly because the PTI believed that the objective of the forming the JITs was to tell the people facts about the cases.

He said that the PTI wanted to rid the people of Sindh of those who supported gangs.

He said that Sindh was land of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and Abdul Latif Bhitai, but unfortunately a political party in power there had damaged the interest of the province and instead of ensuring rule oflaw, it behaved in a manner as if the province was their personalproperty.

