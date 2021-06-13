UrduPoint.com
PTI Government Believes In Selfless Service To The People: Ishtiaq Urmar

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

PTI government believes in selfless service to the people: Ishtiaq Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment, Forests and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that the government believed in selfless service to the people with spirit in the province in general and in the constituency of PK-69 in particular.

He said this while talking to a delegation of elders who called on him at his office here. The Minister said that huge sums of money are being spent on water, gas and electricity, health and education, agriculture and livestock, forestry, environment and communications projects.

Ishtiaq Urmar said that eradication of corruption from the country was the top priority as the era of corruption and nepotism was over and all development projects across the country were being implemented with full transparency.

He said that the PTI government had made better reforms for the sustainable development of the people so that the problems of the people could be significantly reduced. He said, keeping in view the better use of available resources in the country, we have decided the future course of action. The people have to work with the government for the survival of the coming generations so that the country can be truly developed, he added.

