PTI Government Brings Country On Path Of Economic Development Progress: Kanwal Shauzab

Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

PTI Government brings country on path of economic development progress: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said that PTI-led government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan through its prudent policies has put the country on the path of economic growth and development.

Government would not be afraid from its opponents' nefarious designs and will continue its journey to provide relief to the common masses, she said while speaking to a Private news channel.

She criticized that when the PTI government came to power, it inherited a huge debt but now PTI's economic policies had started yielding positive results.

Kanwal said despite Covid difficulties, the government facilitated the businesses community by introducing different schemes for deferring principle payments, loans for salaries, relaxation in energy bills for small businesses and tax breaks for the construction sector, added, Ehsaas Programme had been started to give low-interest-rate loans to young entrepreneurs.

She said government repeatedly said that it is ready to hold talks with the opposition on public issues such as electoral reforms and the Covid-19, but not on the corruption cases against the opposition leaders.

Opposition's public meetings were nothing but a flopped show, she said, adding, Opposition was trying to make the people foolish but the masses were well aware of their corrupt practices they don in past.

She said PM was just working to boost its industrial and commercial potential through the introduction of business reforms.

PTI government would completed its tenure and we would meet the expectations of the people of Pakistan, as we trying our best to control the problems and strengthen democracy, she mentioned.

