PTI Government Days Are Numbered: Chairman Public Accounts Committee

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:53 PM

Mananwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Public Accounts Committee Chairman (PAC) and senior leader of PML-N Rana Tanveer Hussain said that PTI government which had made false promise of providing 5 million homes and one crore jobs to people has failed to deliver.

.According to media reports, he said PTI government is setting worst example of political vendetta to cover up their own incompetence while they are making abortive bid to win over public attention by spreading chaos and anarchy.ATM machine has put people in agony through sugar and flour crisis while now PTI government days are numbered and time for their political death is imminent, he added.

.He said while talking to media that PML-N is still epicenter of hope for people and the entire nation is united on Kashmir dispute and one day Kashmir will be liberated. . PML-N gave a gift of end of load-shedding to nation but incumbent government has not produced one mega watt electricity and electricity and gas tariff are increasing persistently , he added.Rana Tanveer said PTI government put public in agony due to inflation while irreparable loss is being caused to freedom movement of Kashmir due to flawed policies of government .

Government foreign policy also seems to be complete failure, Rana added.

