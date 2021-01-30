PTI government ends political intervention in govt functionaries: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said that the PTI government had ended political intervention in government functionaries and credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony after the inauguration of the Abbottabad Press Club (APC) renovation project.

The speaker further said that opposition political parties called the prime minister as selected but European Union declared the general election of 2018 as free and fair, adding PDM had lost its confidence.

Talking about the vote of no confidence against PM, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani stated that they were free to test their skills in parliaments but they would be failed as the PTI government had the support of the masses.

He said "We have opted zero-tolerance policy on the standards of developmental schemes and we have initiated cases in NAB against contractors on substandard work in construction projects at Kunj Road, Chinar Road, and Link Road, XEN C&W have been also directed to submit a report of the all three projects in one month.

" The speaker disclosed that grant for the journalist colony in Abbottabad would be added in next ADP, soon the grant announced by chief minister KPK for APC would be released.

He said that Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) formally approved an estimated budget of 115.21 million rupees for the reconstruction of hockey stadium and installation of Astroturf in Abbottabad.

Earlier, while addressing the ceremony, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon said that opposition parties claimed that PTI policies were anti-media, the government was bringing a comprehensive policy for media which would resolve the issues of existing newspapers and for three year new newspapers would not be able to get the advertisements from the government.

President APC Amir Shahzad Jadoon and General Secretary Raja Haroon appreciated the speaker's efforts for the approval of 12 million rupees funds for APC renovation and demanded to resolve the issue of media colony as soon as possible.