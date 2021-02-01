UrduPoint.com
PTI Government Gradually Fulfilling Its Promises Made With Masses: Mushtaq Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Monday said the government was gradually fulfilling its promises made with the masses before the general election 2018.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sui gas provision project at village Nardopa of UC Kakul.

He said the gas supply has been provided to the highest place of the constituency with a cost of Rs 38 million.

The speaker said the government had a comprehensive strategy to facilitate the people of deprived areas by providing them basic facilities including Sui gas, electricity, roads, Basic Health Units (BHU), clean drinking water.

Talking about the reconstruction of Hujra, Mushtaq Ghani said the provincial government would complete this project and would bear its expenses.

The developmental projects worth millions of rupees were in progress while the reconstruction of the main Mansehra road was also near to completion which would resolve the traffic issues of Abbottabad city.

Earlier, the speaker and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon also inaugurated the PCC Ochar road UC Kakul worth 45 million rupees.

While speaking at the occasion, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon said the Federal government has allocated Rs 38 million for the gas provision project and today we have also inaugurated Ochar road UC Kakul worth Rs 45 million.

He further said that Kakul would be separated from Galyat feeder and would be added to Dhamtoor electricity feeder to resolve the day-to-day electricity issues of the area.

