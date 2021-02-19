All of these above steps could (and should) also have been taken by the previous governments if they truly wanted to reform the power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :All of these above steps could (and should) also have been taken by the previous governments if they truly wanted to reform the power sector. It is the PTI government that is actually now doing the "Heavy Lifting" on structural reforms that the previous regime failed to..

Blackout-we will make public the independent report on the recent power blackout and have already been taken some administrative actions to date, with more to follow shortly. It is worth recalling that the last such country wide breakdown occurred in 2018, during the previous government's tenure.

The previous government did not invest in the high voltage transmission network and could not move energy to places where it was required. The PTI government has invested Rs 39 billion since 2018-20 resulting in transmitting an additional 4000 MW. Likewise the previous government(s) did not invest in the distribution system which adversely affected the quality of service delivery and efficiency for the end consumers. On the other hand, the PTI government invested Rs 74 billion in the Distribution system in 2019 which for the first time, is more than NEPRA's target. Almost 85 % of the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses in the system arise from four Distribution Companies (Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta and Peshawar/Tribal Areas) that have been historically neglected by all the previous governments. We are now focusing on these companies to improve their performance, with our limited resources and fiscal space. Despite this, our overall T&D losses (17-18%) and Recoveries (90%) have remained steady, or improved marginally, but there was indeed a dip in performance last year due to Covid-19 (industry shut down, billing relief to consumers, etc) that everyone, except the opposition, recognizes.

We also understand that the 93 % bill collection ration claimed by the PML Government during its tenure resulted from certain one-off public sector payments and accounting adjustments in one particular year, hence, unsustainable.

On LNG, the truth is that the DES price of LNG was $6.32, $ 6.46 and $ 7.31 for this Dec, Jan, Feb, respectively, versus $ 7.50, $ 8.49, $ 8.65 in the same three months of last winter of PML's Govt. The previous government ignored all technical advice and connected the three large LNG fired govt plants on 500kV grid so that during the winters, when hydel goes down and power has to flow from south to north, transmission constraints require operation of some furnace oil plants around Lahore. This is part of the Dispatch regime until new transmission lines are built to remove these constraints. The reality is that even in Dec 2017 and Jan 2018, the PML Govt ran these furnace oil plants when, as per the ex-FM, there was sufficient LNG available. Just to put this in perspective, the PML Government produced 27% power on furnace oil in 2017, whilst the PTI Govt generated only 4%power on furnace oil in 2020. In December 2020, 340 MMCFD of gas was made available to the power sector, whilst in January 2021 it was 200 MMCFD due to competing demand from the domestic households. Our dispatch regime follows an established merit order on the cheapest available resources of power in order of ranking.