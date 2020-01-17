PTI government has paid back loans amounting to 10 billion dollars within one year: Senate told

Hammad Azhar minister for Economic Affairs has told Senate that PTI led government has paid back the largest ever loans of the history of the country amounting to 10 billion dollars within one year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Hammad Azhar minister for Economic Affairs has told Senate that PTI led government has paid back the largest ever loans of the history of the country amounting to 10 billion Dollars within one year.He told the Senate Friday that foreign exchange reserves rose by 2 to 3 billion dollars.

Had we not increased power and gas tariff then how we would have fulfilled agreements signed for purchase of electricity and gas on higher rate.Responding to questions by senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Senator Jahanzeb Jamaldini, senator Abdul Rehman Malik and others during question hour in Senate Hammad Azhar said during the first six months of financial year 2018-19, sales tax amounting to Rs 668.4 billion were collected against the set target of Rs 730.4 billion while Rs 688 billion were collected on account of sales tax against the set target of Rs 673.6 billion.Out of set target of Rs 108.2 billion against FED, Rs 102 billion were recovered.During the first 9 months of current fiscal year, the fiscal deficit remained Rs 1922 which constitutes 5 percent of GDP.Senator Mushahid Ullah said we gave GDP 5.

8 percent and now it is at 2.3 percent.The house be told how many industries have been set up during one year as mere speeches don't work, he said.

When ban has been imposed on jobs then why the false promise of giving 10 million jobs was made.Senator Usman Kakar said our question is some thing else but reply is given to us contrary to our questions.

The Federal ministers should not cut jokes with us.Hammad Azhar said government obtained loan over Rs 35 billions during first 9 months and the loans should be seen in the perspective of GDP ratio.Senator Walid Iqbal said over 10 million women are such whose national identity cards have not been prepared.

Million of females are unable to exercise their right to vote despite having identity cards. We should not be oblivious to women. If government and opposition agree then I promise that the avenues to development will open.He said if male is paid Rs 100 then female is paid Rs 70 for doing work.Senator Mushtaq said that I have reviewed the whole report but I have not seen islam has been mentioned any where.

The freedom which is enjoined in Islam should be given to women.