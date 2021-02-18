(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the other hand, the PTI government has renegotiated the contracts of almost 50 IPPs resulting in a gross saving of Rs.770 billion over the next 20 years, capped the $ indexation for local investors to 12-13%, agreed to share the cost saving on fuel efficiency and operations and maintenance costs, etc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :On the other hand, the PTI government has renegotiated the contracts of almost 50 IPPs resulting in a gross saving of Rs.770 billion over the next 20 years, capped the $ indexation for local investors to 12-13%, agreed to share the cost saving on fuel efficiency and operations and maintenance costs, etc.

In addition Rs. 96 billion of "interest on interest" invoices have been waived off, and Rs 38 billion saved against various international arbitration awards (against the State) from the previous era.

We have also taken a massive (Rs 2000 billion in aggregate) haricut on the returns from the various government-owned power plants (almost 14,000 MW) to provide corresponding tariff relief to the consumers in the coming years.

Our next aim is to restructure the existing IPP debt (increase in tenor, reduction in margin, etc.) and pass on the savings to the end consumers. What stopped the previous government(s) from at least attempting to do the same?!To increase power demand, the PTI government has taken unprecedented and bold decisions recently including putting a moratorium on gas supply to captive power units along with offering reduced electricity rates to industrial customers and removing the peak/off peak pricing distinction for the same.

In order to encourage exports, the PTI Government continues to provide subsidized electricity (and gas) to the relevant industries (a key reason as to why our industrial tariff is arguably high is because of the in-built "cross subsidy" to provide corresponding relief to our residential and agricultural consumers- this has been the case for decades and reflect the peculiar socio-economic/political realities of Pakistan that is easier said than roll back).

We have also shut down almost 50 % of our old and in-efficient government-owned power plants with the remaining scheduled to be taken off the grid within the next 12-18 months. The setting up a power commodity market, under a multi-buyer/multi seller model, along with a liberalized "wheeling" regime is in a full swing that will not only give the power consumers more choice of supply but also reduce price and improve customer service quality.

We have put professionally qualified and independent people on the Boards of 6 (out of 10) Distribution companies (and NTDC) so far, with the new CEOs under selection from the market in the next few weeks in an open and transparent competitive process.

We also intend to hand over management control of the Distribution companies to private sector operators (without privatizing the assets or shares of these companies, or jeopardizing the interests of the employees in the coming months, alongside an enhanced share of the respective provinces in their operation and bottom line".