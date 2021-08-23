UrduPoint.com

PTI Government Introducing Best LG System: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:14 PM

PTI government introducing best LG system: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was introducing the best local government system which would help resolve the problems of people at local level.

He expressed these views after inaugurating a road project worth Rs 29.3 million from Mohallah Shah Dargai to Dubai Chowk Gohadpur late on Sunday night.

Usman Dar hoped the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would win the local body elections with a majority votes.

He said that best candidates would be fielded in local body elections in Sialkot, adding that a network of development projects would be laid across the district after winning the local body elections.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to take decisions in the larger interest of people and the country.

The SAPM said the government was committed to raise the living standard of people by ensuring early and smooth provision of basic amenities to them at their doorsteps. The government was utilizing all possible resources to resolve the problems of masses, he added.

PTI local leaders- Amir Dar, Shahnawaz Cheema, Mehr Kashif, Mian Ejaz Javed, Mian Sarmad, partyworkers and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

