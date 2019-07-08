UrduPoint.com
PTI Government Left With Just Six Months: Asif Ali Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:05 PM

PTI government left with just six months: Asif Ali Zardari

Islamabad,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) : PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said the PTI government has left with just six months as the opposition parties are sending it to home before November this year.The former president further said halting production order is against the Parliamentary ethics and the PTI government will have to bear the consequence of its anti-democratic act.

Zardari further said sometimes things go wrong in the politics, I accept even I might have made a mistake as well.He added that the civilian martial law is being carried out in the country at the moment.

The former president said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will handle the government in the future, predicting that the PTI government is left with just six more months.

Zardari said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to go home.

He further said the government is going to brow loans from the countries Pakistan cannot even talk. He said a Dubai-based company took $30 million surety, adding that the company is facing case in London.Zardari said due the fear of his discloser about Imran Khan's scandal, his interview was stopped from telecast.Meanwhile, the former president also predicated about Bilawal's marriage, adding that he might get married this year.Earlier on Monday, the Speaker office halted the production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari from attending the Standing Committee's meeting on Water resources.

