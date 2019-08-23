UrduPoint.com
PTI Government Makes Model To Attract Foreign Investment: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:03 PM

PTI government makes model to attract foreign investment: Spokesperson

Spokesperson to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment for the UK and Europe, Sahibzada Amir Jahangir has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made a model to attract foreign investors in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment for the UK and Europe, Sahibzada Amir Jahangir has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made a model to attract foreign investors in the country.

Talking to ptv news, he said that cheap labour of 100 million youth was available in the country besides lot of natural resources. International companies like Indoforce were willing to invest in Pakistan, he added.

He said there was only need to project these resources before foreign investors to convince them to invest in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that over 3.5 million Pakistanis were living in Europe and were sending $12 billion annually in shape of foreign remittances to the country. He said over 8.5 million overseas Pakistanis were living all over the world and they were sending over $ 20 billion remittances to the country annually. He expressed the hope that foreign remittances would increase further as confidence of overseas Pakistanis were increasing due to prudent policies of PTI government.

Amir Jahangir said that Pakistan economy was improving due to positive indicators, like current account deficit was at lower level and foreign remittances were increasing. "When PTI government came into power, the economy of the country was in crisis due to corruption, money laundering and incompetency of previous governments," he added.

The spokesperson said the PTI government had to take unpopular decisions to sustain national economy in its first year, adding there was need to improve governance system of the country and performance of every ministry was being monitored in that regard.

To a question, he said tourism of the country had great potential, adding the present government was taking measures to develop it as industry.

Amir Jahangir said Pakistan would participate in World Tourism Seminar in November this year adding that the country's tourism's potential would be projected and marketed in the seminar.

