PTI Government never criticizes Election Commission of Pakistan: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has never criticized the role of Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that ECP should take notice of use of money and horse trading incidents in the recent Senate elections, adding that the video showed that PPP candidate in general seat of Islamabad Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani had won the elections through corrupt practices.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) exercising powers should take measures to ensure more transparency in the elections.

The government is ready to make electoral reforms in the Parliament to ensure transparency, discourage horse trading and corrupt practices in the polls, Fawad said during an interview to a private news channel.

The minister said that the government number of times had invited opposition parties for electoral reforms, but they were non-serious.