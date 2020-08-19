PTI government puts country on road to progress: Shehzad Younus Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :PTI government has put the country on the road to progress and economic stability, said Member National Council PTI Punjab Shehzad Younus Sheikh.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said that former rulers looted national wealth. When PTI government started their accountability, they started shouting loudly and trying to sabotage the development procession in the country.

He said that PTI government was inherited multifaceted problems but it under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan dragged country out of crises and this achievement is not being digested by the opposition.

He said that government and all institutions are on one page due to which Pakistan has gained respectable status at world level.

He condemned riots by PML-N workers on hearing of Maryam Nawaz in NAB court and said that such tactics could not be fruitful for PML-N leadership.

He said that PTI government has started accountability process against corrupt elements onlyto bring national wealth back which they plundered and shifted abroad.