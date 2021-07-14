UrduPoint.com
PTI Government Puts Country On Way To Progress, Prosperity: Dr Akhtar Malik

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government put the country on way leading to progress and prosperity

Talking to a representative of British High Commission (Islamabad) Alex Ballinger here, the provincial minister remarked that almost all sectors were showing significant growth due to effective policies of the incumbent government. The PTI government policies will have far-reaching positive impacts.

The government would also honour its pledge to make south Punjab a separate province, said Dr Akhtar adding that establishment of south Punjab secretariat was a big step in that regard.

Dr Akhtar remarked that Rs 189 billion had been earmarked for progress and prosperity of the region.

Allex Ballinger stated that Pakistan enjoyed an important position at global level. Pakistanis, residing in England, are playing vital role in development of UK. He also added that UK was also performing an important role in uplift of different countries. Dr Akhtar Malik gifted "Seraiki Ajrak" and Mangoes boxes to the guests.

