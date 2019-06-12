PTI government serious in development of backward areas: Sultan Mohammad Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that the PTI government is serious in the development and rights of the backward areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that the PTI government is serious in the development and rights of the backward areas.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding the formation of sixth zone in the province here in Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was called in the backdrop of the passage of the resolution from the provincial assembly regarding sixth zone comprising of districts Shangla, Torghar, Battagram and Kohistan.

Those who attended were included MPAs Pir Fida Mohammad Khan, Sardar Hussain Babak, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, Paktoon Yar, Shah Dad Khan, Taj Mohammad Khan, Secretary Establishment, Syed Jamaluddin, Secretary Law, Zakaullah Khattak, Chairman, Public Service Commission (PSC), Faridullah and other higher authorities.

During the meeting, all concerned officers gave briefing regarding zonal quota system for the existing posts and took a comparative review.

Meanwhile, the members of the provincial assembly expressed their reservations and point of view and in light of a long comparative review, the chairman of the committee, Sultan Mohammad Khan constituted two sub-committees for the purpose.

One sub-committee will prepare proposals on legal and constitutional aspects while the second committee on social, political and economic aspect and will present them in the upcoming meeting of the committee. Final report regarding the formation of new zone would be prepared in light of the recommendations of both committees.

At the end the Minister for Law and chairman of the committee, Sultan Mohammad Khan assured full support to both sub-committees and leave no deficiency in the development and guaranteeing rights of the backward areas.