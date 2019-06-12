UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Government Serious In Development Of Backward Areas: Sultan Mohammad Khan

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:49 PM

PTI government serious in development of backward areas: Sultan Mohammad Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that the PTI government is serious in the development and rights of the backward areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that the PTI government is serious in the development and rights of the backward areas.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding the formation of sixth zone in the province here in Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was called in the backdrop of the passage of the resolution from the provincial assembly regarding sixth zone comprising of districts Shangla, Torghar, Battagram and Kohistan.

Those who attended were included MPAs Pir Fida Mohammad Khan, Sardar Hussain Babak, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, Paktoon Yar, Shah Dad Khan, Taj Mohammad Khan, Secretary Establishment, Syed Jamaluddin, Secretary Law, Zakaullah Khattak, Chairman, Public Service Commission (PSC), Faridullah and other higher authorities.

During the meeting, all concerned officers gave briefing regarding zonal quota system for the existing posts and took a comparative review.

Meanwhile, the members of the provincial assembly expressed their reservations and point of view and in light of a long comparative review, the chairman of the committee, Sultan Mohammad Khan constituted two sub-committees for the purpose.

One sub-committee will prepare proposals on legal and constitutional aspects while the second committee on social, political and economic aspect and will present them in the upcoming meeting of the committee. Final report regarding the formation of new zone would be prepared in light of the recommendations of both committees.

At the end the Minister for Law and chairman of the committee, Sultan Mohammad Khan assured full support to both sub-committees and leave no deficiency in the development and guaranteeing rights of the backward areas.

Related Topics

Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Kohistan Shangla All From Government

Recent Stories

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

1 minute ago

Man dies after drowning in Khanpur lake

14 seconds ago

Two die in road mishap in Bannu

16 seconds ago

Aus reach 300-7 in 47 overs

19 seconds ago

Govt committed to work towards achieving better he ..

21 seconds ago

Facebook creates 500 London jobs to boost site saf ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.