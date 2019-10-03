UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Government Strengthening Local Bodies' Institutions: Provincial Minister For Human Resources And Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:03 PM

PTI government strengthening local bodies' institutions: Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that for strengthening the local bodies' institutions PTI government has launched the Municipal Services Programme (MSP) in the province

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that for strengthening the local bodies' institutions PTI government has launched the Municipal Services Programme (MSP) in the province.

Addressing a meeting at Municipal Corporation office, the provincial minister said that for provision of basic facilities to people the government was releasing funds for Rs.50 million to every municipal committee.

Anasr Majeed said that under the programme the municipal corporation was being strengthened so the problems of sewerage and the provision of drinking water could be resolved.

He said that the shortage of staff at municipal corporation will be met whereas for increasing the resources of corporation a mechanism was also in pipeline of the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Water Government Million

Recent Stories

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

14 minutes ago

Holland,Ireland to host Pakistan before WTC series ..

15 minutes ago

Govt committed to ending corruption from country: ..

3 minutes ago

One Person Dead, Nine Injured in Explosion at Resi ..

3 minutes ago

UK, not EU, needs to do further work on Brexit off ..

3 minutes ago

Female baggers hassling the Capital in Islamabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.