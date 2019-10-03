PTI government strengthening local bodies' institutions: Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that for strengthening the local bodies' institutions PTI government has launched the Municipal Services Programme (MSP) in the province.

Addressing a meeting at Municipal Corporation office, the provincial minister said that for provision of basic facilities to people the government was releasing funds for Rs.50 million to every municipal committee.

Anasr Majeed said that under the programme the municipal corporation was being strengthened so the problems of sewerage and the provision of drinking water could be resolved.

He said that the shortage of staff at municipal corporation will be met whereas for increasing the resources of corporation a mechanism was also in pipeline of the Punjab government.