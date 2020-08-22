PTI Government successfully mobilizes resources of marine sector

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Government's economic reforms agenda has successfully mobilized resources of marine sector for exploring its potential to its optimum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Government's economic reforms agenda has successfully mobilized resources of marine sector for exploring its potential to its optimum.

According to two Years Performance Report August 2018 -2020, published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, When the present government came into power Maritime was a neglected sector and huge potentials of marine resources were untapped.

The government's key objectives behind the vision were to tap and explore marine resources to its optimum, operationalize Gwadar Sea Port, provide tax incentives to business community to harness potential of Gwadar Port as per concession agreement and to formulate policy for shipping industry.

The year 2020 has been declared as "year of Blue Economy" by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ministry of Maritime Affairs has amended the existing Merchant Marine Policy of 2001 in 2019 by extending prevailing tax incentives to shipping sector from 2020 to 2030, shipping is declared a strategic sector. No federal taxes both direct and indirect levied to the detriment of Pakistan Resident Ship Owing Companies during the exemption period.

New Pakistan Resident Ship Owing companies incentivised and pay tonnage tax of US $ 0.75 per GRT annually for the first five years of the shipping operations of each individual vessel inducted by them subject to the cut-off period till 2030.

For purchased of vessels exemption from sale tax, customs duty and advances income tax granted till June 2030.

Pakistan flag vessels provided priority berthing at all Pakistan Ports. State Bank of Pakistan allowed Ship Financing under Long-Term Finance Facility/Islamic Long-Term Finance Facility.

The government developed and implemented Data collection mechanism and sharing with international fisheries agencies; Food Agriculture Organization (FAO), Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), Network of Aquaculture Centers (NACA) in Asia-Pacific and INFOFISH and Papers are presented in workshops and seminars.

First time international fisheries conferences were held with participation of about 15 countries, it said.

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has recently awarded Enterprises Resource Planning (ERP) Contract to Danaos Entrerprise to bring efficiency in operational matters and to reduce cost.

The ERP will be completely live by November 2020 which will link the ships with the head office. Under the current regime, PNSC repaid loans worth PRK 4.7 billion. PNSC has also established a Manning Company.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is now geared to handle large container vessel. The government has also approved establishment of two LNG terminals at Port Qasim Authority (PQA).

The ministry of Maritime Affairs has set a new precedent as both the terminal operators accepted to play US $ 10 million each for land site without any off-take guarantee from government.