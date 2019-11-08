PTI government supports businessmen receiving reasonable profit share, action started against involved in overcharging, storage

Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf (PTI) led government has started campaign against businessmen involved in overcharging and storage of edibles and also taking action against people involved in artificial inflation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf (PTI) led government has started campaign against businessmen involved in overcharging and storage of edibles and also taking action against people involved in artificial inflation.

Talking to the Divisional price control committee meeting here the minister said that government was providing support to business community getting reasonable profit share from their sale while strict action has been started against overcharging.

He has directed the all Deputy Commissioners to formulate Price control committees as soon as possible and revised the rates of daily useable item.

He said that rights of business community should be considered during deciding prices of edibles and masses should also be provided relief according to their wishes.

He further directed the Price control Magistrates to monitor the fruit and vegetable markets on daily basis adding that strict action would be start against officials ignoring instructions in this regard.

The auction process of vegetables and fruits should be conducted in presence of concerned officials and implementation of rates should also be ensured in the markets while all vendors should be directed to display price lists at prominent places.