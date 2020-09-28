PTI government takes lead in introducing policy document to check drug menace

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ):The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken lead by introducing the formal policy document for the first time in history of the country to check drug menace and ensure international cooperation for maintaining the poppy free status of the county.

The policy document has been approved by the Cabinet and being implemented in true letter and spirit, said the official source at Ministry of Narcotics Control. The source said that ministry is working on the vision which provides for stronger enforcement measures, increased international cooperation mechanism and effective drug demand reduction strategies.

For the purpose, he said the smart phone application `Zindagi' was launched by the Prime Minister regarding awareness and prevention of drugs. National Anti-Narcotics Policy 2019 was prepared and approved by Cabinet which gives a roadmap for effectively addressing the three aspects of counter narcotics paradigm, namely, drug demand reduction, drug supply reduction and international cooperation.

Twenty seminars on Drug Abuse and Prevention in different educational institutions across the country were arranged during one year while meetings were held with the owners of the leading private schools of Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Ministers in order to curb the menace of drugs in educational institutions.

A policy framework is being prepared with the collaboration of Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, UNODC, WHO and other stakeholders. Landmark counter narcotics MoU was signed with Afghanistan for cross border cooperation.

Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) is working for rehabilitation and treatment of many drug users. Capacity building of ANF is being increased through fresh recruitment, domestic and foreign trainings. The National Anti-Narcotics Policy-2019 has been implemented by this Ministry and its attached department ANF to make a drug free society. A draft bill- the Drug Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation Regulation Bill has been proposed to check menace of drug. This bill also intends to establish drug prevention, treatment and rehabilitation regulation authority which shall set standard for drug prevention.

The source said that the capacity of LEAs all over Pakistan and particularly in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has been improved so that they can effectively assist in disrupting illegal drug trafficking, money laundering, and seizing drug generated assets.