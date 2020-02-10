UrduPoint.com
PTI government taking corrective measures to control inflation: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamayun Akhtar Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamayun Akhtar Khan Monday said his government under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all corrective important measures for controlling inflation and improving economic growth rate of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamayun Akhtar Khan Monday said his government under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all corrective important measures for controlling inflation and improving economic growth rate of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said economic diplomacy is producing positive results and foreign investors, companies were turning to Pakistan for investment.

He claimed that his party came to power in extremely difficult circumstances but the PTI government had overcome the economy obstacles over past one and half year.

He said real estate, industry growth, agriculture and economy growth were the main targets of Prime minister Imran Khan's government which would be achieved soon.

He assured that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) would also achieve its given targets and be able to generate additional annual revenues.

He said the government has minimized overall expenditure, due to which the economy is moving in right direction now.

The PTI led government would also be able to improve its capital expenditure, indicating low pace of development and economic activities across the country soon, he added.

He blamed that the corrupt leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were responsible for the current economic crisis and price hike in the country.

PTI-led government is fully committed to fulfill its promises made with the people during the general elections, he added.

