UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Government To Boost Economy In 2020: Andleeb Abbas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 04:09 PM

PTI government to boost economy in 2020: Andleeb Abbas

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Thursday said the government was all set to boost the national economy in 2020 as the mega economy projects would be initiated this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Thursday said the government was all set to boost the national economy in 2020 as the mega economy projects would be initiated this year.

Talking to a private news channel, she mentioned that Pakistan was declared a safest and best destination for tourists in 2020, which would bring more prosperity as the flourishing of tourism industry would definitely produce more jobs as well.

PPP and PMLN leadership were occupied with money stealing projects and did not bother to improve the condition of the down trodden people, she stated.

"Prime minister's austerity drive had set a benchmark as he spent minimum on his foreign tours while the previous premiers had spent hefty amounts on personal and official tours, Nawaz Sharif wasted the national exchequer on his medial treatment in London", she uttered.

Replying to a question, she said that PML-N leaders had plundered the national kitty mercilessly as millions were spent to provide security to the Sahrif's residence in Riawind, PMLN's spokespersons covered their leaders' wrongdoing quite tactfully on media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Tours Money 2020 Media All Government Industry Best Million Jobs

Recent Stories

972 shops sealed in crackdown against illegal sale ..

1 minute ago

Old Lake View Park to be opened for public within ..

1 minute ago

Parliament to find out permanent solution to issue ..

1 minute ago

Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) disb ..

1 minute ago

Masood Khan Urges Developing Close Linkages Betwee ..

37 minutes ago

APTMA's appreciation for export promotion initiati ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.