PTI government to boost economy in 2020: Andleeb Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Thursday said the government was all set to boost the national economy in 2020 as the mega economy projects would be initiated this year.

Talking to a private news channel, she mentioned that Pakistan was declared a safest and best destination for tourists in 2020, which would bring more prosperity as the flourishing of tourism industry would definitely produce more jobs as well.

PPP and PMLN leadership were occupied with money stealing projects and did not bother to improve the condition of the down trodden people, she stated.

"Prime minister's austerity drive had set a benchmark as he spent minimum on his foreign tours while the previous premiers had spent hefty amounts on personal and official tours, Nawaz Sharif wasted the national exchequer on his medial treatment in London", she uttered.

Replying to a question, she said that PML-N leaders had plundered the national kitty mercilessly as millions were spent to provide security to the Sahrif's residence in Riawind, PMLN's spokespersons covered their leaders' wrongdoing quite tactfully on media.