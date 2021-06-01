PTI government to complete its term : MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its five years term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) from Layyah, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi said on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said that the country was moving forward with growing economy, increasing foreign remittances, and record production in agriculture sector.

He said that every sector of the country was showing positive indicators due to robust policies of the government. Replying to a question, he said oppositions was fragmented and people of the country have rejected their negative politics for the country.

He claimed that the people of the country supporting the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to another question, he said the upcoming budget would be in according to the wishes of the people.