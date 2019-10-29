UrduPoint.com
PTI government to provide best medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Tuesday said the Pakisan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would provide all medical facilities and it depended on the medical board which would submit its recommendations to the Punjab government for the treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

There was no political scoring at any level regarding ailing condition of Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would do best for his medical treatment, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Usman Dar said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's so-called Azadi March was a try to destabilize the country and it was also affecting the Kashmir cause.

To a question, he said the courts were giving decisions independently and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz always did not accept decisions which came against it.

