PTI Government To Spend Hefty Funds Uplift Of Urmar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:32 PM

KP Minister for Forests and Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar, has said that the provincial government has allocated millions of rupees for the uplift of Urmar and its adjacent localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :KP Minister for Forests and Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar, has said that the provincial government has allocated millions of rupees for the uplift of Urmar and its adjacent localities.

Addressing a function here on Monday, he said that work on various development projects in health, education, environment, communication and works, irrigation, drinking water and other sectors will begin soon.

He said that for the removing of the backwardness of the rural areas of the provincial capital, the PTI government has prepared a comprehensive strategy.

He said that under the same strategy conducting of surveys for the construction, repairing and up-gradation of schools have been completed.

